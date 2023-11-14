Trial of man accused of murdering Skelmersdale teen Dylan Bragger set to last six days
Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29 this year.
Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, was later charged with murder and at a Preston Crown Court hearing in September he entered a not guilty plea to the single charge.
A trial date of January 12 2024 has been confirmed and it is scheduled to last six days.
However, Figueiredo’s case is due for another “mention” on December 8. In the meantime he remains remanded in custody.
Following the youngster’s death, relatives described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.