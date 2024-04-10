Trial to be held in 2025 for Wigan man accused of stalking
A Wigan man who denies stalking a woman, causing her serious alarm or distress, will have to wait until next year to stand trial.
Anthony Prior, 39, of Sefton Road, Ashton, is alleged to have gone to the woman's home and workplace and contacted her numerous times between August 1 and January 22.
Prior was remanded on conditional bail until a trial is held at Tameside Magistrates' Court on January 10.