Trial to start for Wigan dad accused of murdering his baby daughter

A father accused of the murder of his baby daughter is due to stand trial on Monday.

Daniel Ashurst, 33, is expected to appear before a jury at Manchester Crown Court for the first time.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering 14-month-old Hollie Ashurst, as well as the lesser alternative charge of being responsible for her manslaughter, at an earlier court hearing.

The jury will hear the cases of both the prosecution and defence over the coming weeks, before reaching a verdict on the charges.

A mandatory life sentence is given to anyone convicted of murder.

It is alleged that Ashurst’s daughter Hollie was fatally injured at their home on Fleming Court, Shevington.

Police were called at around 2pm on Thursday, February 28 by medical staff, who said a baby girl was being taken to hospital with head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Hollie died the following day.

A post-mortem examination by a Home Office pathologist revealed she had died of head injuries.

Her death sent shockwaves across Shevington and beyond, with flowers, soft toys and other tributes left outside the family’s home.

An online appeal raised more than £2,000 to help pay for a funeral and a horse-drawn carriage took Hollie’s small pink coffin to Howe Bridge Crematorium.

In a moving tribute released after her death, Hollie’s mother Leanne Thompson said: “Hollie was my dream come true. She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone’s ray of sunshine.

“Hollie brightened everyone’s day and was an inspiration and never unhappy.

“Fly high my princess with your other loved ones and sweet dreams my baby girl, I will always love you.”

Her aunts, grandad and uncle said: “She was always smiling. She has been through operations with her cleft, but she never let anything bother her.

“Hollie was the happiest baby. She struggled through her operations, and she was such a brave girl. She had just started to crawl and was such a clever girl and she never got upset. She loved watching cartoons. She was alert and always happy and loved watching Mr Tumble and In The Night Garden.”

Lives updates throughout the trial will be available on our website.