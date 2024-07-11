Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan’s recently retired borough police commander faced discrimination when running a specialist anti-gang unit for another force, a tribunal has ruled.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Supt Emily Higham was described as a “strong, professional woman” and and “exemplary officer,” but Merseyside Police’s second most senior officer had been “out to get her” and had her investigated by the anti-corruption unit, an employment tribunal heard.

She and personal assistant Tracey Bocking, were then "unfairly" removed from their "prestigious" roles by current deputy chief constable, Chris Green, at the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force says its is appealing the judgment and has declined to comment while proceedings continue.​

Wigan's police Chief Supt Emily Higham when she announced her retirement from GMP last November

Wigan-born DCS Higham, who retired from Greater Manchester Police last December after serving as her home borough’s commander, settled her claim, but employment judge Gary Tobin found Ms Bocking had been discriminated against on the basis of sex, and constructively, unfairly dismissed when "caught in the crossfire".

The tribunal heard friction between the senior officers began in 2020, when DCC Green was an assistant chief constable with strategic oversight of NWROCU.

DCS Higham had been seconded from GMP to manage the elite unit, comprising officers from forces across the region but with Merseyside as lead. Ms Bocking said the experience affected her health, describing it as a "blatant case of misogyny" and "abuse of position" by a male officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Tobin described ACC Green’s decision to remove DCS Higham from her role as "inexplicable and arbitrary,” adding: "We can see no other motives than the alleged sex discrimination.

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy

"ACC Green could not deal with, or somehow felt undermined by, strong professional women in his former leadership role."

The tribunal was told problems began after a meeting in 2020, when DCS Higham told ACC Green she felt "suffocated" by his management style.

But she regretted raising concerns because thereafter he "took away her decision-making," "humiliated her" at meetings by "talking over her" and "speaking to and about her disrespectfully".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribunal also heard she was bombarded with "excessive" meeting requests from ACC Green which clashed with pre-booked time off and childcare commitments.

It heard that in January 2021, ACC Green saw an "innocuous" email from Ms Bocking to her boss and used it as an "excuse" to get rid of them both from NWROCU.

Ms Bocking had suggested to DCS Higham that they use the code-name "Jon Rooke" to block out time in her electronic diary, to avoid excessive meetings.

ACC Green "took offence" and showed the email to Merseyside's then-deputy chief constable Serena Kennedy, now the force's chief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggested it amounted to "dishonesty", although no actual bookings had been made and DCS Higham had not responded to the email.

Ms Kennedy, another former Wigan-based police officer, was also criticised by the tribunal for the "extraordinary" decision to forward the email to anti-corruption detectives without ever speaking to DCS Higham or Ms Bocking.

Ms Bocking was sent back to GMP, but the tribunal found it had "failed to stand up for her" and left her "in limbo" as the grievance process dragged on.

She eventually resigned and took a job at the National Crime Agency.

DCS Higham settled her claim, whereas Ms Bocking took the force to trial.

The tribunal ordered the parties to attempt to resolve the case between them.