The Wigan man who died after a suspected arson attack has been named locally.

Flowers have been left on Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill, and tributes paid on social media to 43-year-old Mark Vernal.

Emergency services were called at 6.40am on Wednesday with reports there was a fire at his home and he was trapped inside.

Mark Vernal has been named locally as the man who died after a house fire on Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill

Mark was rescued from the property, but he suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

It is understood he died on Thursday, with his friends and family at his bedside.

Friends have been using Facebook to pay their respects to Mark.

Lorna Hargreaves wrote: “Rest in peace Mark Vernal. Some good childhood memories.”

Police inquiries are continuing in Beech Hill after the fire on Dumbarton Green

Nikki Tudor wrote: “Rest in peace Mark Vernal. Absolutely devastating news. Thinking of all the family at this sad time. Heartbreaking.”

Lauren Hanbury wrote: “Rest easy Mark Vernal. Heartbreaking. Heart goes out to ur family at this sad time. Lovely lad u was.”

Zoe Louise Chadwick wrote: “Sad news to hear about Mark Vernal. May u rest in peace lad. Thinking ov all his family n friends.”

Tracy Lowe wrote: “Sleep tight Mark. Thoughts with your family at this sad time.”

Police are treating the blaze as a suspected arson attack and a 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm, also known as section 18 assault.

Det Ch Insp Nicola McCulloch, of Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly sad time.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation, but at this time we suspect this is an arson attack resulting in the tragic death of a man.

“Whilst we remain at the scene, speaking with residents and conducting extensive CCTV trawls, we need members of the public who may have been in the area of Dumbarton Green, or at the address, on Tuesday and Wednesday during the early morning to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to submit it to police online or by calling 0161 856 0110 or 101, quoting log 533 of August 14.