Officers were called to the scene of a deceased body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, at 7pm on Thursday, November 24. Detectives have been visibly busy investigating in the normally quiet local area, and seen wearing protective clothing. Greater Manchester Police officials reassured the local community ‘not to be alarmed’ by the precautions and activity.

The circumstances surrounding Liam’s death are unknown at this moment in time, and police have asked the public to respect the privacy of the family while they grieve the tragic loss of their loved one.

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found on Kilburn Drive on the evening of Thursday, November 24.

It is also unknown what the ‘potentially hazardous substance’ is that was found on the body. Investigations are ongoing.

The family released a tribute to Liam in a brief statement describing him as “kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.” And as “the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle.”

Since then, comments have poured in from members of the public on the Wigan Today Facebook page describing him as a ‘lovely man’ but further personal details about Liam and his life have not yet been released.

These are some of the comments and tributes posted on the Wigan Today Facebook page ...

A large part of Kilburn Drive, Shevington, was cordoned off by police following the discovery of a body

Lorraine Simms Gee said: “RIP young man, our thoughts go out to his poor family.”

Lesley Mcguinness said: “There are no words. He was a lovely lad, deepest sympathies to his family.”

Hannah Wilkinson said: “Can’t believe it! Such a lovely man. Feel so sorry for his family.”

Kade Huyton said: “So sad, my thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Angela Owen said: “Thinking of his family. Heartbreaking.”

Amanda Davies said: “Sending love to his friends and family.”

Tricia Cunliffe said: “So shocking, deepest sympathy to his poor family.”

Trevor Hobson said: “Rest in peace young man.”

Eileen Hughes said: “RIP young man and sincere condolences to all family and friends.”

Gary Charlesworth said: “RIP Liam.”