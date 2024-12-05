Tributes have been paid to a man whose violent death in Leigh has sparked a murder probe.

Jack O’Brien was rushed to hospital after suffering knife wounds on Siddow Common, shortly before 7pm on Tuesday December 3.

Sadly, the 27-year-old died a few hours later and a murder investigation was launched.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have since both been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Following the news of his death many people have been paying tribute to Mr O’Brien on social media.

One wrote: “People need to put the knives down and sort their problems out like we used to. Too many people are losing their lives to knife crime!

“Rest peacefully Jack O'Brien we had some mad times growing up and I'll never forget them.

“Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”

Another said: “So sad to hear the news that Jack O'Brien has sadly passed away.

"Jack you was one of a kind mate. Sending my thoughts and prayers to your family at this sad time.”

A third person added: “R.I.P Jack O’Brien you would have left many with a heavy heart! Gained your angel wings too soon, I will forever remember and cherish the memories we all had at Mather lane from the parties to camping out you will be missed! Fly high jack sleep tight.”

A further post read: "Horrible so sad fly high Jack O’Brien forever 27 we are all going to miss you mate."

"My thoughts are with your family. No family should go through this no matter what big condolences to all your family."