The family of a man who died following a collision in Leigh last week have paid tribute to him.

James Kennedy, 47, was seriously injured when a car collided with him at around 8am on Thursday May 1 at a car park on Henry Street.

He was taken to hospital but sadly later died on May 3.

His family are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

James Kennedy: a loving son, brother, father and uncle

The driver, a woman in her 50s, stopped at the scene and was arrested at the time on suspicion of causing injury by careless driving.

She has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Paying tribute to him, a family spokesperson said: “He was taken away from us too soon. James will be forever missed, but never forgotten.

“He was a loving son, brother, father and uncle. Forever in our hearts. Lots of love from all your family and friends. RIP James, till we meet again xx.”

Officers are continuing to ask for information as they carry out their enquiries into the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 676 of 01/05/25.

Alternatively, details can be shared on the police’s Live Chat function on its website, www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.