Borough justices imposed the order on 81 Scholes, an address whose resident was named as Darren Kay.

It means no-one other than residents and visitors authorised by the courts can enter the home. Anyone breaching the terms will themselves be prosecuted and a number of Wigan people have appeared in court facing such charges in recent years, their usual punishment being a fine.

A general view of flats in Scholes where a closure order has been imposed