Troublespot Wigan home is made the subject of a court closure order
A man's Wigan home has been made the subject of a three-month closure order after it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Borough justices imposed the order on 81 Scholes, an address whose resident was named as Darren Kay.
It means no-one other than residents and visitors authorised by the courts can enter the home. Anyone breaching the terms will themselves be prosecuted and a number of Wigan people have appeared in court facing such charges in recent years, their usual punishment being a fine.