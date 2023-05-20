News you can trust since 1853
Troublespot Wigan home is made the subject of a court closure order

A man's Wigan home has been made the subject of a three-month closure order after it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

By Charles Graham
Published 20th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Borough justices imposed the order on 81 Scholes, an address whose resident was named as Darren Kay.

It means no-one other than residents and visitors authorised by the courts can enter the home. Anyone breaching the terms will themselves be prosecuted and a number of Wigan people have appeared in court facing such charges in recent years, their usual punishment being a fine.

A general view of flats in Scholes where a closure order has been imposedA general view of flats in Scholes where a closure order has been imposed
A general view of flats in Scholes where a closure order has been imposed
Closure orders were introduced under the 2014 Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act and aim to tackle homes that were the focus of persistent crime and nuisance activities.