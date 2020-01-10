Truck driver in court after deaths of schoolboy and woman in M58 crash

A truck driver has appeared in court accused of causing two deaths and seriously injuring five others in a crash on the M58 near to Wigan.



School worker Anne Kerr and 14-year-old Joe Cairns died in the multi-vehicle pile up in January last year. The collision involved an HGV, a minibus and a number of other vehicles.

The scene of the multi vehicle crash on the M58 in January 2019. Image: PA

James Majury, of Milton Road in Coppull, was driving a Mercedes Skip Loader. He was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and five counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and yesterday at Preston Magistrates Court.

The 33-year-old entered no pleas and will next appear at Preston Crown Court on February 11.

Ms Kerr and Joe were travelling in the minibus to Pontville School in Ormskirk when the crash took place between J3 and J4 near Orrell interchange.

Emergency services including police, fire and air ambulances were first called to the incident at 8.45am on January 8, 2019 and the motorway was closed for around eight hours while investigations were carried out.

Two air ambulances, four land ambulances, police and fire engines all attended the scene. At least 10 people were taken to hospital, with five people being seriously injured.

Another collision took place shortly afterwards on the same motorway, in which a woman and two men - one of whom is in his 60s - also suffered serious injuries.