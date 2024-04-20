Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of Holden Road heard a loud bang at around 8am on Saturday April 20 and came out to find the stricken truck with its load spilled onto the road and officers from several police cars rushing towards it.

It has also been reported that the same truck was involved in collisions with several vehicles in the Green Lane area, some of which were very badly damaged.

In all six police cars and two fire appliances were at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.