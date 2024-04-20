Truck overturns on Leigh street after damaging other vehicles in police chase
A flat-bed truck ended up on its side and several other vehicles were badly damaged after what is believed to have beeen a police chase in Leigh.
Residents of Holden Road heard a loud bang at around 8am on Saturday April 20 and came out to find the stricken truck with its load spilled onto the road and officers from several police cars rushing towards it.
It has also been reported that the same truck was involved in collisions with several vehicles in the Green Lane area, some of which were very badly damaged.
In all six police cars and two fire appliances were at the scene.
There are no reports of injuries.
Greater Manchester Police has been asked for a comment.