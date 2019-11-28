TV actor offers reward for gems snatched from her Wigan home

A distressed TV actress is offering a reward for the return of gems, some of huge sentimental value, snatched from her Wigan home.



A young woman, possibly as young as 16, was caught on CCTV slithering through a tiny window at the side of Pam Shaw’s house while the 77-year-old nipped to the shops.

A CCTV image of the intruder

Pam, who starred in Shameless and the recent BBC sitcom Scarborough, says the intruder escaped with about £600 worth of jewellery, including a solitaire diamond and sapphire ring which had belonged to her late niece and a Maltese cameo ring of her sister’s.

The raid took place at about 9.30pm last Friday in Banner Street, Ince.

Pam said: “I had just nipped to the shop at around 9pm. I think this girl must have been watching the house. My car had been there all day until then, and she seized her moment. I got back and the alarm was ringing and a neighbour told me someone had been trying to get in.

“Looking at CCTV you see the girl - I reckon she’s just 16 or 17 - walking up and down the pathway, banging on this little side window - which was a temporary one because it was mid-repair - and then climbing though. It’s only about 18ins by 12ins: it’s amazing she got through.

“Once inside, my security system - which is very good - was triggered and the alarm went off. She was in the bedroom and grabbed some jewellery. Some of it was single earrings and suchlike but there were some pieces that mean a great deal to me, including rings belonging to my late niece - which I was going to have re-sized - and my sister, plus a specially made one for me with gold and diamond that went the length of my finger.

“Four pairs of earrings were also taken. It’s very upsetting to lose these sentimental and irreplaceable items and to think what might have happened if I’d come back sooner and come face to face with her. As it was she was only in about three minutes because of the alarm. You then see her walking down the street, she’s on the phone and then meets with a man.”

The thief is described as white, with mousy hair in a ponytail, wearing a light coloured padded jacket with a hood.

Anyone with details about the break-in should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. For the safe return of the jewels, Pam is offering a cash reward. Contact her on 0771 443 8297.

