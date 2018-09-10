TV remote row lead to man punching partner in the head

A man has been fined for assaulting his then partner when she asked him to turn the TV volume down.

Graeme Park of Lark Hill, Astley, admitted punching Nicole Flooks in the head while drunk.

Alan Bakker, prosecuting, told Wigan magistrates there had been previous incidents but Ms Flooks, who branded him a “bully”, had not reported them.

However, last month she came back from having her hair done to find Park drunk watching TV, she asked him to turn the sound down and he refused before throwing the remote and a bowl of crisps as his temper began to rise.

Ms Flooks said: “I remember seeing his angry face then he threw a punch and I felt pain.”

In an attempt to defend herself his victim slapped her partner and pushed him away, causing him to fall on the sofa due to his “drunken” state.

Park, the court heard, got up, grabbed his ex and began shoving her out of the room.

Police later arrived and told Park he was being arrested for breaching the peace after which a struggle ensued and Mr Bakker said Park started to spit and attempted to bite the officer before being handcuffed.

In an impact statement, Ms Flooks said: “Graeme is a bully. I have been walking on eggshells for a long time now.”

Park, who will now stay at a relative’s house in Oldham, was not represented in court as he had sought “free legal advice” from Anderson & Moores Consultancy and Mediation Services - which closed 12 months ago.

He addressed magistrates directly, alluding to a family bereavement.

“It was a normal fine, happy day,” he said. “My anger has come from having a few drinks, my mum and my headspace and the police being in my presence. I wasn’t spitting at the police, I was seething and it was just coming out.”

Park was fined £333 for the assault and £166 for obstructing a police officer.

He will also pay £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £33.

Ms Flooks was granted a restraining order against him for 12 months meaning Park will have to find somewhere else to live.