Two people have been arrested following a dramatic police raid at a borough home.



Officers carried out a warrant at an address on Briar Grove in Leigh, where they arrested a man and a woman.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and the woman has been arrested as she was wanted on two warrants.

Officers from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley posted an image of them breaking down the door at the property.