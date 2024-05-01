Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men aged 37 and 42 were arrested on suspicion of participating in the activities of an Organised Crime Group and money laundering during warrants in Leigh on Tuesday (April 30).

They have since been released on bail.

Seven high-value cars and two watches were seized.

One of the vehicles which were seized

A number of houses were also searched.

DS Simon Monks, of GMP Wigan’s Challenger team, said: "This is a continuation of an ongoing investigation into organised crime, not only linked to the large-scale supply of drugs but the laundering of criminal proceeds, which adversely affects so many innocent members of the public.

"I hope that today not only reassures the public that we are actively tackling suspected organised crime groups, but is a demonstration to those involved in organised crime that we will follow all lines of inquiry.

"If we suspect you have involvement in this type of criminality, we will come after you.”

Anybody who has any information or concerns regarding ongoing crime within their community should contact GMP on 101 or via the reporting tools on their website.