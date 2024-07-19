Two arrested as police raid Wigan borough house and discover 'substantial' amount of drugs
Officers from Westleigh neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant at a property on Keble Grove, Westleigh, on Thursday morning.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Facebook page for Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “A substantial amount of suspected class A drugs were located at the property along with cash.
"A male and female were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
"The male has subsequently been recalled to prison.
“We will continue to act on information and intelligence provided by the community. If you have any information regarding crime in your area, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Information about crime can also be passed directly to the police by calling 101 or online here.