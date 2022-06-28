Two arrested following early morning drug raids in Wigan

Two people have been arrested after police found cocaine, cash and a debtors list at a Wigan home.

By Sian Jones
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 2:51 pm

Ashton Neighbourhood officers assisted by the Tactical Aid Unit and District Task Team conducted the search of the property in Ashton in the early hours of Tuesday June 28.

The two suspects are in custody and are awaiting to be processed for the offence of possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine.

Read More

Read More
Ian Simms, the notorious killer of Billinge insurance clerk Helen McCourt, is de...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police conducted a search on a property in Ashton

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.