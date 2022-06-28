Ashton Neighbourhood officers assisted by the Tactical Aid Unit and District Task Team conducted the search of the property in Ashton in the early hours of Tuesday June 28.

The two suspects are in custody and are awaiting to be processed for the offence of possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police conducted a search on a property in Ashton

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should contact police on 101.