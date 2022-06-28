Ashton Neighbourhood officers assisted by the Tactical Aid Unit and District Task Team conducted the search of the property in Ashton in the early hours of Tuesday June 28.
The two suspects are in custody and are awaiting to be processed for the offence of possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine.
Read More
Read MoreIan Simms, the notorious killer of Billinge insurance clerk Helen McCourt, is de...
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should contact police on 101.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.