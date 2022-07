Officers were called just before 6am on July 3 to A Court off Heath Road, in Ashton-in-Makerfield and later an alleyway known locally as Squeeze Belly was cordoned off.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers attended the scene where suspected drugs were found in the premises and seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Court

“Two people were arrested and released under investigation pending further inquiries.”