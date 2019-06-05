Two arrested on suspicion of abduction, human trafficking and drugs offences

Two people have been arrested in the borough over a catalogue of serious allegations including abduction, human trafficking and drugs offences.



The arrests were revealed on social media by the Golborne and Lowton neighbourhood team at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on Wednesday morning.

The two suspects are a man and a woman and they are still in custody for questioning.

Anyone needing to report an incident to the police can call 101 or use 999 in a major emergency.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.