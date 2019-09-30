Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man set on fire

Detectives investigating an attempted murder, in which a man was set alight, have made two arrests.

The 48-year-old man is understood to have been doused in some form of accelerant when he answered the door at his home at around 1am on Thursday.

He suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police were called to the house on Waverley, Skelmersdale, by the ambulance service after reports of a fire at the property.

They launched an investigation and believe the attack was targeted.

Lancashire Constabulary have now confirmed they arrested a 35-year-old man from Huyton, Liverpool, and a 32-year-old man from Skelmersdale on suspicion of wounding, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. They remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables, who is leading the investigation, said: “While we have made two arrests our enquiries are very much continuing and I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact us so that we can identify and trace those responsible for this horrific act of violence.

“The victim in this case remains in a very poorly condition in hospital and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives and staff working on this investigation, which we are treating as an attempted murder, and we are carrying out a number of specialist enquiries to try to identify the offenders.

“While we believe this to be a targeted attack and I don’t believe there is any threat to the wider community at this time, I recognise the concern that this and other incidents has had on the local community. We have a number of extra patrols in the area and if anyone has any particular concerns I would urge them to speak to an officer.

“We need the public’s help to find out who has done this so if anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, I would ask that you contact us. We need to find the people responsible for this dreadful crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 0068 of September 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.