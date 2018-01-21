Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fight at Hindley pub

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight in a pub in Hindley.



Shortly after 11.30pm last night (Saturday), police were called to the Georgia Brown’s pub on Market Street in Hindley to reports that a 51-year-old man had been assaulted.

He was given first aid at the scene then taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Two men aged 29 and 27 have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning.

The man’s next-of-kin have been made aware however formal identification has yet to take place and the cause of death is still to be established.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward who can help with the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davies from GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “This is such a sad situation, an absolute tragedy.

“My thoughts are with the man’s family at this devastating time. Our specialist support officers are with them to support them.

“Whilst we are not searching for anyone else in connection with this incident, we are appealing for witnesses to come forward to let us know what they saw.

“This was a busy pub on a Saturday night, we need to speak to anyone who was in the pub and saw what happened.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7182, alternatively contact 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.