Two arrests after spate of thefts from vehicles in Wigan

The GMP Wigan Twitter account posted on Monday that the Scholes Neighbourhood Team had made two arrests.

Officers have been investigating items being stolen from a number of vehicles in the Swinley and Hawkley Hall areas.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of the incidents has been asked to ring police on 0161 856 7124 or email [email protected]

Information about crimes can also been passed on by ringing police on 101 or calling independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

