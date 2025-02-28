Two people were arrested as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in Wigan town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After recent violent incidents, anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime, targeted activity is being carried out by Wigan and Scholes neighbourhood team, with the force violence reduction unit.

After conducting patrols for just over an hour, officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing a class A substance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a class A substance

They also arrested a 54-year-old man who walked past officers, despite a criminal behaviour order banning him from Wigan town centre due to anti-social behaviour.

They both remain in police custody for questioning.