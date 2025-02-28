Two arrests as police clamp down on anti-social behaviour in Wigan town centre

Two people were arrested as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in Wigan town centre.

After recent violent incidents, anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime, targeted activity is being carried out by Wigan and Scholes neighbourhood team, with the force violence reduction unit.

After conducting patrols for just over an hour, officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing a class A substance.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a class A substanceA 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a class A substance
They also arrested a 54-year-old man who walked past officers, despite a criminal behaviour order banning him from Wigan town centre due to anti-social behaviour.

They both remain in police custody for questioning.

