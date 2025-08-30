Drugs, weapons and vehicles were among the haul seized by police when they raided a property in Wigan.

Police officers executed a warrant in Abram on Friday morning as part of a wider crackdown on organised crime across the region.

They found class A and B drugs, weapons, cash, luxury items and vehicles believed to be linked to criminal activity.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences

Cash was found by police as they raided a house in Abram

A police spokesman said: “This proactive operation was led by the Abram neighbourhood policing team, working in collaboration with the neighbourhood tasking team, demonstrating the power of community-focused policing and intelligence-led enforcement.

“Officers also recovered items under Proceeds of Crime Act, with further investigation ongoing.

“If you have any concerns or information, please report it via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”