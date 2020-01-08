Two boys, 14, charged following aggravated burglary and car theft that left a 65-year-old man seriously injured

A pair of teenagers will appear in court tomorrow following an aggravated burglary in Wigan that left a 65-year-old man with serious injuries.



Police were called shortly after 3.30am on Monday 6 January to a report of a burglary on Woodvale Avenue, Aspull.

The incident happened in Woodvale Avenue. Image: Google

The boys, both aged 14 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Youth Court on Thursday 9 January 2020.



One has been charged with section 18 assault, section 47 assault, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.



The other boy has been charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, is believed to have been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and is understood to be in a stable condition.