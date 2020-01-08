Two boys, 14, charged following aggravated burglary and car theft that left a 65-year-old man seriously injured

A pair of teenagers will appear in court tomorrow following an aggravated burglary in Wigan that left a 65-year-old man with serious injuries.
Police were called shortly after 3.30am on Monday 6 January to a report of a burglary on Woodvale Avenue, Aspull.
The boys, both aged 14 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Youth Court on Thursday 9 January 2020.
One has been charged with section 18 assault, section 47 assault, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
The other boy has been charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle.
The victim, a 65-year-old man, is believed to have been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and is understood to be in a stable condition.