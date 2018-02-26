Two drug suspects arrested in Wigan McDonald's

Police ended up arresting two men in the Wigan town centre branch of McDonald's as part of a drugs raid.

Officers swooped on the fast-food restaurant on Standishgate at around 10am on Monday.

Police were carrying out a pre-planned operation but were forced to change their plan quickly after the men entered the eatery.

A large amount of drugs were also seized at the scene.

The two suspects remained in custody for questioning on Monday.

Enquiries are now ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring 101 or call charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.