Two men arrested after 18-year-old woman found unconscious with 'very nasty injuries'
Detectives are appealing for information after a teenager was found at the side of the road with serious head injuries.
The 18-year-old woman was unconscious when she was discovered on Pimbo Lane in Up Holland shortly before 6.30am on Monday.
She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
A 19-year-old man from Bickerstaffe and a 22-year-old man from Skelmersdale were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.
Police say they have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Det Sgt Di Higham, of Lancashire Police's West Lancs CID, said: “As a result of this incident a young woman has been left with some very nasty injuries and at the moment we are working to establish the full circumstances of what has gone on.
“We would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage which could assist our enquiries to get in contact with police as soon as possible.
“A number of members of the public stopped to help the victim and I would personally like to thank them all for their assistance.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0271of July 19.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here