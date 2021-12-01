Two men arrested after elderly man battered with metal bar at his home in Wigan

The 69-year-old man remains in hospital after the vile incident at his home in Ince on Saturday night.

He was battered with a metal bar after answering a knock at the front door of his property on Warrington Road, before being threatened and attacked again inside the house.

He was badly hurt in the attack and taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police arrested two men this morning

Police were called shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday and found a suspect, but he fled after a brief struggle.

An investigation was launched and images of a man, caught on a body-worn camera, were released earlier this week by police in an appeal to identify him.

This morning police detained two men, aged 28 and 36, from Ince. They were both arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remain in custody for questioning.

Det Insp John Davies, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said: "This was a violent and abhorrent assault on an man who was unable to defend himself. Thankfully he remains in a hospital in a stable condition, but the outcome could have been far worse.

"This sort of violence is completely unacceptable and our officers will do all they can to ensure those responsible are identified and face the consequence of their actions.

"Following a thorough investigation, detectives have now arrested two men in connection with the assault and they remain in police custody whilst we question them.

"I would, however, urge anyone who has any information or video footage that could assist our enquiries to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7094 or 101, quoting incident log number 3002 of November 27, or go to www.gmp.police.uk

Details can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.