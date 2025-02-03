Two men arrested and drone recovered outside the walls of HMP Hindley
Officers out on proactive patrol around the prison spotted two men who they say were acting suspiciously, tracking them until they reached the walls of the prison.
After observing their movements, they sprang into action and detained the suspects.
The drone they were in possession of was also seized by our officers, it is believed that they were trying to contravene illegal commodities into the prison.
The two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Convey Prohibited Articles into Prison and were later bailed pending further investigations.
Over the past 12 months Greater Manchester Police have continued their efforts alongside His Majesty's Prisons and Probation Service and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, to disrupt, prevent and tackle serious organised crime involving drugs which are linked to the prison communities in Greater Manchester.
Operation Gatehouse will relentlessly pursue those who commit serious, organised crime within the prison estate or assist this offending.
PS Dan Canavan from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “These latest arrests should serve as a reminder that we take this type of offending seriously and those who choose to engage in this type of crime can expect to be targeted, arrested and prosecuted.
“We have been out regularly patrolling the perimeter of HMP Hindley in recent weeks and have gathered some vital intelligence that assisted us in this arrest, as well as information we can use in the future.
“We recognise the impact this criminality has within the prison establishments and the wider community.”