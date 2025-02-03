Two men have been arrested and their drone was seized after they were spotted “acting suspiciously” near HMP Hindley

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers out on proactive patrol around the prison spotted two men who they say were acting suspiciously, tracking them until they reached the walls of the prison.

After observing their movements, they sprang into action and detained the suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drone they were in possession of was also seized by our officers, it is believed that they were trying to contravene illegal commodities into the prison.

Two men were arrested and their drone was seized

The two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Convey Prohibited Articles into Prison and were later bailed pending further investigations.

Over the past 12 months Greater Manchester Police have continued their efforts alongside His Majesty's Prisons and Probation Service and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, to disrupt, prevent and tackle serious organised crime involving drugs which are linked to the prison communities in Greater Manchester.

Operation Gatehouse will relentlessly pursue those who commit serious, organised crime within the prison estate or assist this offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS Dan Canavan from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “These latest arrests should serve as a reminder that we take this type of offending seriously and those who choose to engage in this type of crime can expect to be targeted, arrested and prosecuted.

“We have been out regularly patrolling the perimeter of HMP Hindley in recent weeks and have gathered some vital intelligence that assisted us in this arrest, as well as information we can use in the future.

“We recognise the impact this criminality has within the prison establishments and the wider community.”