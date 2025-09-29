Two men arrested as police investigating stolen motorbike find drugs and £30k cash
Police went to a house in Billinge on Friday as part of Operation Gears, a campaign targeting the illegal use of electric bikes, e-scooters and off-road motorcycles linked to serious crime and anti-social behaviour.
They had received reports of a motorcycle in the yard and found a Yamaha motorbike confirmed as having been stolen from the Stoke area.
After detecting a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property, police went inside and found a 27-year-old man hiding in the attic.
A search of the house uncovered cannabis plants, nitrous oxide canisters and other drug paraphernalia, while a search dog later discovered more than £30,000 cash hidden under a bathroom sink.
A 27-year-old man from Billinge was arrested on suspicion of abstracting electricity, acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, being concerned in the offer to supply nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, cultivating cannabis, possession of a class C drug (1-benzylpiperazine), possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and theft of a motor vehicle.
A 62-year-old man from Billinge was arrested on suspicion of abstracting electricity, acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, cultivating cannabis, handling stolen goods, possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and possession with intent to supply nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation.
They have both been conditionally bailed.