Two men deny Wigan business raids in which more than £5k of stock was taken
A trial date has been set for two men who deny plundering £5,000 of stock from a Wigan supermarket.
Gary Marsh, 38, of May Street in Golborne, and Shane Ledwith, 41, of no fixed address appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead not guilty to breaking into Wigan's B&M store on May 1 and taking a total of £5,134 of products.
They also denied burgling Prospect Engineering between April 28 and May 2 and stealing goods of value unknown while Ledwith further denies handling stolen goods.