Two men detained and motorcycle recovered just days after it was stolen in Wigan
Two men were detained by police when they were caught riding a motorcycle just days after it was stolen.
Police say the vehicle was taken from Hindley on Monday and three men were spotted riding it along the canal near Plank Lane, in Leigh, on Saturday.
A post on X, formerly Twitter, by GMP Traffic said: “Officers from #GMPMotorcycleUnit attended the area and managed to detain two of the three males.
“Vehicle recovered, enquiries ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.