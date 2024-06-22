Two men detained and motorcycle recovered just days after it was stolen in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men were detained by police when they were caught riding a motorcycle just days after it was stolen.

Police say the vehicle was taken from Hindley on Monday and three men were spotted riding it along the canal near Plank Lane, in Leigh, on Saturday.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by GMP Traffic said: “Officers from #GMPMotorcycleUnit attended the area and managed to detain two of the three males.

“Vehicle recovered, enquiries ongoing.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...