Two men found injured during disturbance at Wigan bus station

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Aug 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 12:26 GMT
Police are appealing for information after two men were found injured during a disturbance in Wigan.

Officers responded to the incident at the bus station in Wigan town centre shortly after 10.50pm on Friday (August 9).

It is alleged the men may have been involved.

Police are appealing for information following the incident

Inquiries are ongoing and PC Whittaker is appealing for anyone with information or video footage that may have captured the incident to come forward.

You can contact police via email at [email protected] or on 101 quoting log number 3648 of August 9 2024.

