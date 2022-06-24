Two men from Wigan among nine charged following organised crime arrests

Two men from Wigan are among nine people that have been named as charged with drug offences following raids by GMP's Serious and Organised Crime Group.

By Holly Pritchard
Friday, 24th June 2022, 12:21 pm

On Wednesday June 22, 2022 officers executed warrants at 12 properties in Wigan, Bolton and Bury as part of Operation Byron, one of the force’s dedicated investigations into the sale of controlled drugs in Greater Manchester.

The nine people arrested are named as: Jason Bennett, 33, of Sutherland Road, Wigan; David Hall, 38, of Stewart Road, Wigan; Zulfiqar Khan, 38, of Lorne Street, Bolton; Mohammed Amjad, 27, of Green Lane, Bolton; Haroon Rashid, 19, of Loxham Street, Bolton; Yasir Mahmood, 37, of Andrew Street, Bury; Tahir Ilyas, 34, of Moorfield Chase, Bolton; Nathan Millward, 42, of Seathwaite Road, Bolton and Jacqueline Harmer, 51, of Winifred Road, Bolton have all been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 24, 2022.

Raids were carried out by police across Wigan, Bolton and Bury