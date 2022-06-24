On Wednesday June 22, 2022 officers executed warrants at 12 properties in Wigan , Bolton and Bury as part of Operation Byron, one of the force’s dedicated investigations into the sale of controlled drugs in Greater Manchester .

The nine people arrested are named as: Jason Bennett, 33, of Sutherland Road, Wigan; David Hall, 38, of Stewart Road, Wigan; Zulfiqar Khan, 38, of Lorne Street, Bolton; Mohammed Amjad, 27, of Green Lane, Bolton; Haroon Rashid, 19, of Loxham Street, Bolton; Yasir Mahmood, 37, of Andrew Street, Bury; Tahir Ilyas, 34, of Moorfield Chase, Bolton; Nathan Millward, 42, of Seathwaite Road, Bolton and Jacqueline Harmer, 51, of Winifred Road, Bolton have all been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 24, 2022.