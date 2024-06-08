Two men in court for first time since being charged with murder of dad outside gym
Two men have appeared in court after being charged with the murder of a dad of three.
Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool, and Anthony Cleary, 28, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, went before Preston magistrates in connection with the shooting of Lenny Scott in Skelmersdale.
The case was sent to Preston Crown Court, where the pair will appear on Monday.
They were remanded in custody until then.
Lenny, 33, was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on February 8 and died later in hospital.