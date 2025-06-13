Two men remanded in custody over incident involving false imprisonment and knife threats in Wigan borough

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

Two men have been remanded in custody after being charged with several offences in connection with a serious incident in Wigan borough.

Stephen Davenport, of no fixed abode, has been charged with false Imprisonment, assault, making threats with a bladed article, harassment with fear of violence, and theft.

The 40-year-old has been further charged with breach of bail.

Carl Redmond, 36, of Lancaster Road, Tyldesley, has also been charged with false Imprisonment, assault, making threats with a bladed article, harassment with fear of violence, and two counts of theft.

These charges relate to an incident which took place on Brookland Avenue in Atherton on June 10.

Redmond and Davenport appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on Thursday June 12 where a trial was set for Bolton Crown Court.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Thursday July 17 and both men have been remanded in custody.

No pleas have been entered.

