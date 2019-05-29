Two men stabbed in Wigan: Police hunt gang of eight

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were viciously attacked in Wigan.

Shortly before 6pm last night (Tuesday) officers were called to reports that two men had been stabbed in the Montrose Avenue area of Worsley Hall.

Montrose Avenue

A man in his 20s was assaulted by a group of around eight men, suffering cuts to his neck. He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

A second man in his 20s was also attacked. He was also taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 0161 856 5307 quoting reference 1876 of 28/05/19.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.