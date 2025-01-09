Two off-road bikes stolen in Wigan burglary

By Sian Jones
Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 16:44 GMT
Wigan police have issued an appeal after two off-road bikes were stolen.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at a house on Stone Cross Lane North in Lowton on Thursday January 9.

The offenders are said to have forced their way into the property and stolen two KTM off road motorbikes and a specialised push bike.

The two off-road bikes which were stolen

Officers are appealing for any information or CCTV in the local area who may be able to assist in this investigation and that may assist in identifying the offenders.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote log number 0427-08/12/2025.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

