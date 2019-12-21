Two pensioners die after horror road collision involving three pedestrians in Wigan

Two pensioners have died following a horrific road collision which involved three pedestrians and a car in Wigan.





Two men, one believed to be in his 80s and the other in his 70s, were pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital following the tragic incident on Upholland Road in Billinge.

Police were called to the scene close to the Hare and Hounds pub following reports that three pedestrians had been involved in a collision with a Ford Kuga at around 8.15pm on Friday.

A woman in her 70s was also taken to hospital.

She is being treated for serious injuries, but thankfully these are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have established the three elderly pedestrians were crossing Upholland Road close to the junction with Longshaw Old Road at the time of the collisions.

No arrests have been made so far.

An investigation is already under way and police are asking anyone who may know what happened to call them urgently.

Police Sergeant Darren Hancock, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, I want to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the men who died following the collision on Upholland Road last night.

“We are working to provide their loved ones with support from specially trained officers as they come to terms with their loss.

“Local residents may notice an increased police presence in the area as we conduct further enquiries and we are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage that can assist us to please get in touch.”

Anybody with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2764 of 20/12/19, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.