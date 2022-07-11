Two people arrested after substance thrown in 'neighbour dispute' in Wigan borough

Emergency services were called just before 11am on Saturday to a report of two people having a corrosive substance thrown at them on Manchester Road in Tyldesley.
Both victims were said to be conscious after the attack and one was taken to hospital to be checked by medics as a precaution.
Police have now confirmed that two people were arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
“Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.”
Police are continuing to investigate what happened and anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.