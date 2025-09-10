Two people have been arrested while drugs and a gun were seized during early morning police raids.

Officers from the Wigan and Leigh Challenger team executed three warrants across Leigh to tackle organised crime in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and money laundering.

Officers raided three properties in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A 48-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Officers seized a quantity of class A and class B drugs, as well as two Rolex watches and an imitation firearm.

Det Sgt Rob O’Brien said: “As a result of these warrants, a quantity of class A and class B drugs have seized.

One of the watches which was seized

“We urge members of the public to continue supporting us by reporting any information relating to drug offences or associated crime.

“Together, we can make our neighbourhoods safer and free from the harm caused by drugs."