Two people arrested for drug offences during police patrol in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Jun 2025, 07:48 BST
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Wigan police spotted a car allegedly acting suspiciously.

Following feedback from a police surgery, the Abram Neighbourhood Policing Team had been on patrol around Kingsdown Flash (Polly's Pond) when they noticed the vehicle.

After engaging with the car, a man and a woman have been arrested for drugs offences and a quantity of drugs were seized.

An offensive weapon was also recovered.

Anyone with information on crime in their area should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

