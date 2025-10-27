Two people have been arrested during drugs raids in Wigan borough as part of serious and organised crime crackdown
Two warrants were executed in Tyldesley, which led to the recovery of suspected class A and class B drugs and other drug-related articles consistent with supply.
In addition, police seized an offensive weapon and suspected items of wealth.
Subsequently, two people were arrested in relation to an investigation into drug supply in the Tyldesley area.
There was an increased police presence in the surrounding areas throughout the day, as officers carried out their investigation while providing community reassurance.
The work was part of Programme Challenger, Greater Manchester’s partnership response to serious and organised crime.
Det Sgt Matt Higham, from Wigan and Leigh Challenger team, said: “Drugs and drug dealers exploit vulnerable people and bring misery to our communities.
“We endeavour to proactively disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups and prevent drugs from reaching our streets to keep our communities safe.
“We urge members of the public to continue supporting us by reporting any information relating to drug offences or associated crime.
“Together, we can make our neighbourhoods safer and free from the harm caused by drugs."
Neighbourhood Insp Sam Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh district, said: “Neighbourhood officers, alongside the Challenger team, continue to work tirelessly in our communities to ensure that organised criminals are brought to justice.
“We work with partners to tackle organised crime so that residents can go about their daily lives in the safe communities they deserve.”