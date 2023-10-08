Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was taken to hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries and a man suffered a gashed hand when the suspected stolen vehicle drove onto Hindley Market Square where children were enjoying fairground rides and games at around 8.30pm on Saturday October 7.

It has been reported on the Hindley Residents’ Association Facebook page that the occupants of the car bailed out and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle with the engine running and in gear.

The car after it crashed into trampolines at the fun fair

Thankfully one of the showmen managed to clamber into the vehicle to put the handbrake on and the vehicle came to a halt under one of the bungee trampolines.

There has been a sense of general relief that the incident wasn’t more serious and it has been reported that while injured, the woman who went to hospital was going to be all right.

A spokesperson for the fair organisers said: “This happened so quickly. We have been so lucky that no-one was seriously hurt tonight.

"We hope that anyone who witnessed the incident are OK.”

Moments before the crash, the car had been seen being pursued by police on Wigan Road before turning through the gate onto the market square and hitting the woman.

Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service have both been contacted for a comment.