Two teenagers detained by police in murder investigation

Thomas Williamson, 30, was pronounced dead after police were called to an incident on Charles Street in Tyldesley at around 1.30am on Saturday, September 25.

A murder investigation was launched and detectives from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team are working to establish exactly what happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Williamson

Officers from the force's tactical vehicle interception unit yesterday detained a 17-year-old boy in Wigan, who was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder last week and has since been bailed.

Detectives are appealing for people to come forward if they have any information or video footage that could assist their investigation.

Det Insp Nicola McCulloch said: "This has been a complex investigation and our detectives have been conducting an inordinate amount of work behind the scenes to ensure we identify and locate those responsible for Thomas' death.

"I'm pleased to confirm we have now made additional arrests in connection with this incident and one male remains in custody for questioning. Although this is another positive step forward for the investigation, we are still encouraging anyone who may have information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Information can be submitted through the force's online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21L18-PO1. Alternatively, call the major incident team on 0161 856 6777 or use the LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk, quoting log 280 of September 25.