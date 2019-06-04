Two teenagers sought by police investigating burglary at house

Police are seeking two teenagers as part of their investigation into a burglary at a house.

Liam Connolly and Jack Anders, who are both 19 and from Newton-le-Willows, are being sought by officers in connection with the incident at an address in the town on June 2.

Merseyside Police believe the duo have vital information which could aid their investigation.

Mr Connolly is described as white, around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with green eyes and ginger hair.

Mr Anders is white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone that recognises them or knows where they could be can send a direct message to Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 19100283428.