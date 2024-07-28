Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men will go on trial later in the year after denying a series of serious crimes including kidnap.

Darren Williams, 47, of Robson Place, Abram, and 38-year-old Dean Braham, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, have pleaded not guilty to the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Dominique Peet, plus burglary and possession of an assault rifle.