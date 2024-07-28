Two Wigan borough men accused of serious crimes to go on trial
Two men will go on trial later in the year after denying a series of serious crimes including kidnap.
Darren Williams, 47, of Robson Place, Abram, and 38-year-old Dean Braham, of Brewery Lane, Leigh, have pleaded not guilty to the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Dominique Peet, plus burglary and possession of an assault rifle.
Their trial at Bolton Crown Court was listed for November 18.