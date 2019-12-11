Two Wigan men to face crown court trial accused of robbery

Two Wigan men face trial in the crown court in the new year on suspicion of robbery.

Stuart Wilson, from Hindley Green, and Kevin Clark from Hindley have both been charged by Merseyside Police.

They will now appear at Liverpool Crown Court for the start of their trial on Thursday January 2.

Both 24-year-old Wilson, of Ashfield Avenue, and Clark, who is 28 and from Brookdale Road, are on conditional bail until they face a judge in court.

Police were investigating a robbery in which a delivery driver was attacked in the West Derby area of Liverpool.

The man was getting out of his Renault Trafic van on December 3 when he was assaulted, suffering minor head and facial injuries.

The van was driven from the scene at speed.

Police tracked it to a location in Wigan and chased down two men who were seen running across a field.

Enquiries are still ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be passed to Merseyside Police by ringing 101 or calling independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.