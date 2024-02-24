Two Wigan pensioners in court accused of historical child sex offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Aspinall, 66, of Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill, faces three charges of indecent assault and three of gross indecency towards a girl under the age of 14 between November 1987 and November 1997; two counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency towards the same girl between November 1989 and November 1991; and gross indecency and indecent assault between November 1992 and November 1993.

Richard Wikinson, 72, of Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, has been charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of that child between November 1992 and November 1993.

Court hearings have been scheduled for both men

Aspinall is also accused of gross indecency and indecent assault towards another girl under 14 between March 1988 and April 1989.