Two Wigan pensioners in court accused of historical child sex offences

Two Wigan pensioners have appeared in court after being charged in connection with historical child sex offences.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
David Aspinall, 66, of Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill, faces three charges of indecent assault and three of gross indecency towards a girl under the age of 14 between November 1987 and November 1997; two counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency towards the same girl between November 1989 and November 1991; and gross indecency and indecent assault between November 1992 and November 1993.

Richard Wikinson, 72, of Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill, has been charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of that child between November 1992 and November 1993.

Court hearings have been scheduled for both menCourt hearings have been scheduled for both men
Aspinall is also accused of gross indecency and indecent assault towards another girl under 14 between March 1988 and April 1989.

Aspinall will go before Wigan magistrates on February 28, while Wilkinson will appear before Bolton Crown Court on March 27.