Two with Wigan links in pub theft investigation

Police want to speak to two people with Wigan links as part of the investigation into a pub theft.

Officers have released CCTV images of the man and woman who they believe could help with the probe.

Lancashire Police is looking into an incident where more than £3,500 was taken from the Warners Arms pub in Accrington.

The safe and till drawers at the Warner Street watering hole were searched by offenders at around 1.15am on Sunday March 4.

As well as having links to Wigan the two individuals in the pictures are believed to have connections to Morecambe as well as the town where the theft took place.

Anyone who knows the two people should contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting crime reference ED1804261, email PC Ogden at 4456@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.